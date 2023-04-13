After the two-day District 21-5A district track meet concluded, all that was left was a sea of purple and gold as the College Station boys and girls track teams took home the team titles Thursday at Cougar Field.

The Lady Cougars finished with 178 points, 76 points better than second-place Montgomery Lake Creek. The College Station boys finished with 130 points to edge out Magnolia, which finished in second with 104.

“Man, awesome. Super excited for them,” College Station boys track coach Matt DeBerry said. “They’ve been working hard, and I think that’s the culmination of all their hard work as we get to district and win a district championship. A lot of guys had to compete today and do really well to score points in all the different events, and we’ve gotten better and better each week, which was what we talked about awhile back. That’s led us to the result that we had today.”

The Lady Cougars won four events Thursday, including the final individual race — the 1,600 meters. In fact, College Station swept the top three spots with Delaney Ulrich winning in 5 minutes, 3.28 seconds, Maddie Jones taking second at 5:07.33 and Megan Roberts placing third in 5:10.46.

“For that group of young ladies ... like golly,” College Station girls head coach Peter Martin said. “I see them through cross [country], through early morning track ... you couldn’t find a more dedicated group of young ladies, and it shows. They show up to the track, and they kind of put the exclamation point on it. Very proud of that group, and I can’t wait to see how they keep competing.”

College Station’s Layni Kaase also won the 300 and 100 hurdles, finishing the longer race in 44.55 and the shorter in 15.01. Rounding out the winners for the Lady Cougars was Psoularia Maxey, who took first in the 400 with a time of 56.59.

Dylan McCue was the lone winner for the College Station boys as he won the 400 in 50.06. Teammate Cameron Johnson finished close on his heels in second at 50.09.

While the Cougars took home the team titles, Rudder and A&M Consolidated left with plenty of hardware, too.

The Lady Rangers won their first district title in the 4x100 relay as Chasity Rayford, Kimora Maxey, Michelle Burns and Charity Rayford finished in 47.83. Chasity Rayford, Maxey, Jada Harris and Charity Rayford also won the girls 4x200 relay, and Chasity Rayford capped won the girls 100 in 12.68.

Consol won the boys 4x400 relay.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the area meet set for Thursday at Lake Belton where qualifiers from 21-5A and 22-5A will compete for spots in the regional meet.

District 21-5A Track Meet

Thursday at College Station’s Cougar Field.

GIRLS

4x100 — 1, Rudder, 47.83 seconds; 2, Consol, 48.32; 5, College Station, 51.55; 6, Brenham, 51.86

800 — 1, Hailey Johnson, Lake Creek, 2:13.31; 2, Maddie Jones, College Station, 2:17.71; 5, Jaydn DeVerna, College Station, 2:22.65

4x200 — 1, Rudder, 1:41.77; 2, Magnolia, 1:43.32; 4, College Station, 1:46.08; 5, Consol, 1:48.14

1,600 — 1, Delaney Ulrich, College Station, 5:03.28; 2, Maddie Jones, College Station, 5:07.33; 3, Megan Roberts, College Station, 5:10.46

100 hurdles — 1, Layni Kaase, College Station, 15.01; 2, Kimora Maxey, Rudder, 15.06; 3, Jayden Davenport, College Station, 16:00; 5, Talaiah Hooper, Consol, 16.72

100 — 1, Chasity Rayford, Rudder, 12.68; 2, Sydney Spikerman, Lake Creek, 12.72; 3, A’Rhyana Taylor, Consol, 12.82; 6, Michelle Burns, Rudder, 13.15

400 — 1, Psoularia Maxey, College Station, 56.59; 2, Jada Stanford, Consol, 56.98

300 hurdles — 1, Layni Kaase, College Station, 44.55; 2, Manning Gordon, Magnolia West, 46.52

Wheelchair 100 — 1, Maria Ireland, Consol, 21.48

Wheelchair 400 — 1, Maria Ireland, Consol, 1:27.19

200 — 1, Psoularia Maxey, College Station, 25.31; 2, Jada Stanford, Consol, 25.34; 3, Charity Rayford, Rudder, 25.96; 4, A’Rhyana Taylor, Consol, 26.08

BOYS

110 hurdles — 1, Louie Adams, Montgomery, 14.92; 2, Ryan Stanford, College Station, 15.42; 4, Braylon Price, Consol, 15.93; 5, Ryan Thornton, Consol, 16.09

100 — 1, Reginald Williams, Montgomery, 11.22; 2, Cameron Vines, Consol, 11.31; 3, Brandon Brown, Rudder, 11.37; 4, Jaquise Martin, 11.39; 5, Chantz Johnson, College Station, 11.40; 6, Dakota Johnson, Consol, 11.42

400 — 1, Dylan McCue, College Station, 50.06; 2, Cameron Johnson, College Station, 50.09; 3, Denim Preston, Rudder, 50.36; 4, Miguel Tirado, Rudder, 51.38; 5, Cordell Stanford, Consol, 51.87

300 hurdles — 1, Brice Gandy, Montgomery, 38.82; 2, Braylon Price, Consol, 39.45; 4, Jayvon Carleton, Brenham, 40.77; 5, Justin Sneed, Consol, 40.90

200 — 1, Blake Holland, Magnolia, 22.13; 2, Cameron Johnson, College Station, 22.32; 3, Jaylon Ward, Brenham, 22.54; 4, Jaylen Callwood, College Station, 22.79; 5, Corbin Parker, Consol, 22.81

4x100 — 1, Magnolia, 41.84; 2, College Station, 42.50; 3, Rudder, 42.51; 5, Consol, 43.08; 6, Brenham, 43.34

800 — 1, Braedon Bigott, Lake Creek, 1:58.28; 2, Dylan McCue, College Station, 1:59.55; 4, Charlie Stafford, College Station, 2:00.02

4x200 — 1, Magnolia, 1:27.72; 2, College Station, 1:29.80; 3, Brenham, 1:30.10; Consol, 1:30.38; 6, Rudder, 1:31.23