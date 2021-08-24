College Station sweeps Katy Paetow to open district volleyball play

KATY — The College Station volleyball team beat Katy Paetow 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 to open District 19-5A play Tuesday.
College Station’s Madison Kimes had nine kills, five digs and one block. Riley Newton had nine kills, two digs and one block. Emma Deegear had five kills, one dig and five blocks, and Keira Herron had one kill, six aces, six assists and 16 digs.
College Station’s JV won 25-16, 25-23, while its freshman Black won 18-25, 25-21, 25-16 and the freshmen Purple won 26-24, 26-24.
