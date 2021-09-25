College Station sweeps Katy Jordan in District 19-5A volleyball

College Station swept Katy Jordan 25-10, 25-13, 25-14 on Friday in District 19-5A volleyball action at Cougar Gym.
Riley Newton had 10 kills, two digs and one block for College Station, while Madison Kimes had eight kills, six digs, one block and one assist. Keira Herron also had 11 digs, three aces and one set.
College Station’s JV won in two sets. Its freshman Black lost in two sets, and the Lady Cougar freshman Purple lost in three sets.
