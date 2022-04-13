College Station sweeps boys, girls team titles at District 19-5A track meet

BRENHAM — The podium at Cub Stadium had a purple tint to it Wednesday at the District 19-5A track and field meet as the College Station girls and boys teams swept the team titles.

It was the second straight district title for the Lady Cougars, who got a head start on their competition with a 90-point performance during the field events Monday.

College Station’s girls won five gold medals on Day 2 and broke a school record in the 4x200-meter relay, finishing with a meet-high 222 points, followed by Katy Jordan (118.5) and Katy Paetow (79). A&M Consolidated finished in fourth with 56 points with Magnolia (42), Rudder (38), Magnolia West (29.5), Waller (25) and Brenham (10) rounding out the standings.

“It feels really good,” Lady Cougar head coach Demarques Jones said. “I’m excited for the team. The girls have been working really, really hard, so we’ve been waiting to get back to this moment.”

On the boys side, College Station racked up 155 points to beat out Paetow (127) and Magnolia West (77). Brenham, which won three events, finished in fourth with 66 points, followed by Jordan (59), Consol (50), Rudder (37), Magnolia (37) and Waller (9). The Cougars won four events Wednesday.

“On Monday we had some good performances and guys [had personal records] in the field events,” College Station head boys coach Eddie Hancock said. “So it was definitely a total team effort to get this [title].”

Elnita Green led the Lady Cougars with three victories in the 100, 200 and as the anchor in the 4x100 relay. The junior finished the 100 in 11.73 seconds, the 200 in a school-record time of 24.25 and helped College Station to a gold medal with a 47.23 finish in the relay.

The Lady Cougars also won the 4x200 relay, breaking a school record with the quartet of Tanasha Thompson, Tamia Gooden, Kate-Lynn Lockett and Psoularia Maxey finishing in 1:42.09.

“You just have to find the right girls to put on different relays when I take Elnita out of it, so she can focus on her 100 or 200,” Jones said. “And that relay, I mean, they did an amazing job.”

College Station ended the meet with a third-place finish in the 4x400 (4:07.02).

The top four finishers in each event advance to the area meet at Katy Paetow on April 20-21.

College Station’s E’Mauri Smith and Thompson also placed in the 100, tying for third place at 12.42. Maxey (25.43) placed fourth in the 200. Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts had solid performances in the 1,600 final with Jones (5:06.52) winning and Roberts (5:13.91) finishing third to advance.

In the 100 hurdles, College Station’s Jayden Davenport (14.78) and Layni Kaase (15.07) came in second and third, respectively. Kaase then won the 300 hurdles in 45.38, while Kylie McRaven finished fourth with a PR of 47.43.

Rudder’s girls broke school records in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The Lady Rangers placed second in the 4x100 in 48.130 and dropped six seconds off their 4x200 time, finishing third at 1:43.10. Rudder’s Kimora Maxey also advanced in the 100 hurdles with a fourth-place finish in 15.18.

“They came into the mindset that they’re going to work hard, and then they got their confidence in themselves,” Rudder girls coach Alishea Usery-Wright said. “They said, ‘Oh, we’re about to go to area.’ They came here with the right mindset, and they wanted to run.”

Jada Stanford advanced in the 400 (56.54) and 200 (24.95) for Consol, finishing second and third, respectively. In the wheelchair division, Consol’s Maria Ireland advanced in the 100 in 22.70 and the 400 at 1:35.40.

“[Jada’s] been working hard all season, and we were looking for her to do well, and she did today,” Consol coach Peter Martin said. “... The thing with [Maria] is she just keeps getting better every week now.”

College Station’s boys placed in the top two of all three relays. Jaylen Callwood, A.J. Tisdell, Chantz Johnson and Denim Day won the 4x200 in a school-record 1:29.99. The Cougars’ Cameron Johnson, Chantz Johnson, Day and Bobby Drake placed second in the 4x100 (41.84), Johnson, M.J. Hinson, Dylan McCue and Caden Brown took second in the 4x400 (3:24.68).

“We try to always peek at district, and we’ve done a good job with that,” Hancock said. “This year was the same thing. A lot of guys set PRs today.”

Drake also won the boys 100 (10.48), while Andrew Riechman won the 800 (1:59.23) and Day won the 200 (21.40). Cameron Johnson placed second in the 400 (49.90). Beau Kortan and Ricardo Lopez edged their way into the area meet with fourth-place finishes in the 300 (40.85) and 1,600 (4:30.39), respectively.

Rudder’s Jalon Webber finished third in the 100 (10.75) and 200 (21.59) to advance.

Consol’s Diego Cardenas earned the final area spot in the 800 with a time of 2:01.82. Consol’s Braylon Price advanced in the 300 hurdles (second, 39.49) and in the 110 hurdles (third, 15.12). The Tigers also finished fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 3:26.13.

Bryan’s Adkins strikes gold in 300 hurdles at 12-6A meet

KILLEEN — Bryan’s Symoria Adkins won the 300-meter hurdles, and the Lady Vikings won the 4x200-meter relay at the District 12-6A track meet Wednesday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.

Adkins ran 44.10 seconds in the 300 hurdles to beat Temple’s Ali Mack (44.96). Adkins also finished third in the 200 (24.46). Bryan won the 4x200 in 1:40.80 with Temple second (1:43.27). The Lady Vikings were second in the 4x100 (48.98) with Killeen winning in 48.14.

The top four in each event advance to the Class 6A Region II meet at Waco Midway on April 29-30.

The Bryan girls placed fourth and the Viking boys were seventh in the final team standings as Harker Heights won both team titles.

For the boys, Bryan’s Tyson Turner was second in the 300 hurdles (40.14) and Kody Chambers was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.76).

