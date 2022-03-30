College Station subvarsity boys track teams compete at district meet

The College Station JV boys track and field team placed seventh and its freshman boys team placed fourth at the District 19-5A meet Wednesday.

For College Station’s JV, Antwan Gilbreath won the high jump, while Cody Dixon (high jump), Grant Maraist (800 meters) and Coby Whitten (pole vault) each earned third-place finishes.

For the Cougar freshmen, Drew Bowie won the 400, while Vance Ballabina placed second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600. Xavier Vela (shot put) and Aarick Verwold (long jump) also had third-place finishes.