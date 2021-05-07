College Station sophomore Kelsey Slater earns silver medal at state meet in high jump

AUSTIN — College Station sophomore Kelsey Slater placed second in the high jump at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state track and field meet Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium to lead the Lady Cougars to a ninth-place finish.
Slater cleared 5 feet, 6 inches with Frisco Wakeland sophomore Hannah Pfiffner winning at 5-7.
The Lady Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team placed third. Freshman Tanasha Thompson, sophomore Kate-Lynn Lockett, junior Aliyah Collins and sophomore Elnita Green brought the baton around in 46.86 seconds.
Green was also fifth in the 100 (11.73) as the Lady Cougars had 22 points. Lancaster and Fort Bend Marshall tied for the title with 46 points followed by Burleson Centennial (40), Manvel and Fort Bend Hightower (34), McKinney North (30) and Frisco Heritage and Cedar Park (25).
A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland won a bronze medal in the wheelchair shot put with an effort of 16-6.5. She was sixth in the 100 (21.53) and 400 (1:26.97).
Brenham senior Keanu Jones also won the 5A boys 100 in 10.23, and Normangee’s Izaha Jones won the 2A long jump with an effort of 22-5.75.
Jones also anchored Brenham’s 4x100 relay team to fourth in 41.26. Junior Eric Hemphill ran a leg on that relay and came back for second in the 400 (47.45), getting nipped by Manvel’s Adam Mason (47.43). The Brenham boys finished fifth with 30 points. Frisco Liberty won the 5A boys title with 54 points followed by Manvel (45.5), Fort Bend Marshall (42) and Longview (38).
The Brazos Valley had two other medal-winning efforts. Centerville’s boys 4x400 relay team was second in 2A in 3:26.25 with senior Dillon Denman, junior Tyrese White, senior Donivan Moehr and junior Kasen Jeitz carrying the baton. Moehr also was third in the 400 (39.31). The Centerville boys had 28 points to tie Panhandle and Premont for fifth. Shiner won with 44 points followed by Refugio (38), Mart (34) and Hamilton (31).
Panhandle won the 2A girls title followed by Haskell 46 and Marlin 44.
UIL State Track Meet
Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
BOYS
Class 5A
4x100 — 5, Brenham (Amir Johnson, Savion Ragston, Eric Hemphill, Keanu Jones), 41.26
100 — 1, Jones, Brenham, 10.23
400 — 2, Hemphill, Brenham, 47.45
4x400 — 4, Brenham (Hemphill, Ragston, La’Tre Bonner, Johnson), 3:18.03
Class 2A
Long jump — 1, Izaha Jones, Normangee, 22-5.75
400 — 3, Donivan Moehr, Centerville, 49.31
800 — 3, Kasen Jeitz, Centerville, 1:58.85
4x400 — 2, Centerville (Dillon Denman, Tyrese White, Moehr, Kasen Jeitz), 3:26.25
High jump — 4, Deshun Hamilton, Snook, 6-4
GIRLS
Class 5A
4x100 — 3, College Station (Tanasha Thompson, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Aliyah Collins, Elnita Green), 46.86
100 — 5, Green, CS, 11.73
Wheelchair Division
100 — 6, Maria Ireland, A&M Consolidated, 21.53
400 — 6, Ireland, Consol, 1:26.97
Shot put — 3, Ireland, Consol, 16-6.5
Class 2A
3,200 — 4, Cassidy Bilsing, Normangee, 11:53.52
4x100 — 6, Somerville (RaMaya Carter, Emma Kovasovic, Xadria Martin, Camia Martin), 50.71
4x200 — 6, Somerville (Carter, Kovasovic, X. Martin, C. Martin), 1:47.64
100 — 5, D’Miyah Griffin, Bremond, 12.59
4x400 — 6, Leon (Lauren Salley, Madison Johnson, Emily Sitton, Serenity Oviedo), 4:10.74
400 — 6, Salley, Leon, 1:00.39