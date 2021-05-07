College Station sophomore Kelsey Slater earns silver medal at state meet in high jump

AUSTIN — College Station sophomore Kelsey Slater placed second in the high jump at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state track and field meet Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium to lead the Lady Cougars to a ninth-place finish.

Slater cleared 5 feet, 6 inches with Frisco Wakeland sophomore Hannah Pfiffner winning at 5-7.

The Lady Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team placed third. Freshman Tanasha Thompson, sophomore Kate-Lynn Lockett, junior Aliyah Collins and sophomore Elnita Green brought the baton around in 46.86 seconds.

Green was also fifth in the 100 (11.73) as the Lady Cougars had 22 points. Lancaster and Fort Bend Marshall tied for the title with 46 points followed by Burleson Centennial (40), Manvel and Fort Bend Hightower (34), McKinney North (30) and Frisco Heritage and Cedar Park (25).

A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland won a bronze medal in the wheelchair shot put with an effort of 16-6.5. She was sixth in the 100 (21.53) and 400 (1:26.97).

Brenham senior Keanu Jones also won the 5A boys 100 in 10.23, and Normangee’s Izaha Jones won the 2A long jump with an effort of 22-5.75.