College Station softball team upsets Brenham 7-5 in comeback victory

The College Station softball team conjured up some late-inning magic to top Brenham 7-5 on Friday night in District 19-5A play.

The Lady Cougars (11-11, 6-7) broke a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh for their second come-from-behind victory in four days.

“It’s who we’ve become,” Lady Cougar head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “I don’t know what happened. The other team scores, and we’re not bothered.”

The Lady Cougars upset A&M Consolidated 9-8 on Tuesday, also at home, which put the Lady Tigers in a three-way tie for third place in the district standings with Waller and Brenham. College Station’s win over the Cubettes (16-8-2, 7-5) will disrupt the standings for another week.

“Our kids are hitting the bat really well right now against some good pitchers,” Carreon said, referring to Consol’s Raegan Johnson and Brenham’s Della Jasinski.

College Station’s bats got hot early to force a 2-2 tie after one inning, then the Lady Cougars took the lead at 5-3 with a three-run fourth. The Cubettes brought in two runs in the sixth to tie the game at 5, the tying run scoring on a passed ball that was College Station’s only miscue of the night.

“When they scored on that passed ball and for two runs to score there, that’s aggressive and that’s [Brenham head coach Katie Roberts],” Carreon said. “They did a great job on that, but because our defense was so solid, we kind of limited that today.”

The Lady Cougars sent the top of their lineup to the plate in the sixth. No. 3-hole hitter Bryce Clendenin’s bunt turned into an RBI as Brenham misplayed it with Sage Scarmardo racing home for the go-ahead run.

“It was definitely exciting,” Clendenin said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but when you do your job, good things happen. The other team makes mistakes, and sometimes that’s what you’ve got to count on.”

Summer Scarmardo, who was intentionally walked, scored moments later on Camryn Mata’s grounder to third.

Clendenin also doubled in the fourth to bring in Mata and push Summer Scarmardo to third. Clendenin and Summer Scarmardo then scored on Reese Dalton’s single to deep left field on her first pitch for a 5-3 lead.

College Station’s first two runs came from a triple to right-center field by Summer Scarmardo and a single to left field by Clendenin.

“We’re not winning 2-1. We’re going to have to put some runs on the ‘board,” Carreon said. “So that aggressiveness is really what’s allowing us to score. Obviously, we’re swinging the bats really well, but when we can get those runners moving, it puts them [up] early in the game.”

Brenham stranded 12 runners overall. The Cubettes loaded the bases on two singles and a walk with one out in the seventh, but freshman pitcher Bella DeLeon got out of the jam by forcing back-to-back pop ups, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

“I feel like we’re playing with a ‘nothing left to lose’ attitude,” Clendenin said. “We’re just giving it our all every single game, knowing that even if we dropped a run or two, we just fight back every single time.”

DeLeon started in the circle but was relieved by Mia Ramirez after walking Brenham’s first two batters. Ramirez pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run before DeLeon returned in the fourth with two runners on. From there, DeLeon pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits while stranding six runners.

“Mia came in and did her job,” Carreon said. “... Bella came back out and just does what she does, off-speed on the outside corner. We mixed it in every now and a little bit. We got a lot of weak contact for us, and our defense was great.”

College Station 7, Brenham 5

Brenham;201;002;0;—;5;8;1

College Station;200;302;x;—;7;9;0

W — Bella DeLeon. L — Della Jasinski.

Next: College Station vs. Midlothian, Bryan’s Lady Viking Field, noon Saturday

