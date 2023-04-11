The College Station Lady Cougar softball team staved off a late rally attempt by the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers to escape with a 5-4 win on Tuesday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Field.

The Lady Cougars (20-8-1, 8-3) scored two insurance runs in the top half of the seventh to take a 5-1 lead. Shaenyn Yates hit a leadoff single, and Chloe Ream drove her in with a double to left. Mia Wiggins then drove in Ream with a single up the middle.

Those runs became much more important in the bottom half of the frame as the Lady Tigers (11-12, 1-10) roared back.

“Oh, man, rivalry games are fun, huh?” College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “It’s one of those deals ... we beat them pretty good the first time, but you know they’re going to come back out at their place. They play really good here, and they’ve been playing good ball the last couple of games now, knocked off Brenham, so we knew they were starting to click a little bit.”

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Savannah Coleman ripped a triple that got the home fans in the stands fired up. Gracie Ream striking out Consol pitcher Raegan Johnson for the second out, but the Lady Tigers stayed alive with three straight hits from Quinn Zaragoza, Jerra Spahr and Brianna Garcia. Zaragoza singled to bring home Coleman and cut College Station’s lead to 5-2. The RBI single was Zaragoza’s second of the game as she had one in the second inning to tie it 1-1.

Spahr then laid down a bunt that dribbled down the third-base line and gave her just enough time to beat out the throw. The speedy Zaragoza had already reached third and a throwing error allowed her to score. Garcia then brought home Spahr with an RBI single to get Consol within a run.

“I think what you saw here at the end was these kids are not going to give up,” Consol head coach Heather Slaton said. “They’ve been fighting all year. It doesn’t matter what their record is, doesn’t matter when you go back and look at box scores and all the stats. When you watch this team play, they’re a lot of fun to watch because they’re not going to give up.”

Gracie Ream ended the rally and the game with a strikeout.

Both pitchers went the distance as Gracie Ream struck out 10 and gave up seven hits over 100 pitches. Johnson struck out one on 95 pitches and made it through all seven innings thanks to solid defense behind her.

In the top of the third, Yates singled with one out before Chloe Ream doubled and Wiggins walked to load the bases. Gracie Ream, who hit a two-out solo home run in the first, singled to bring home Chloe Ream and Wiggins for a 3-1 lead. Gracie Ream tried to extend it into a double, but Consol threw her out.

Consol will play at Rudder, while College Station will return home to host Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

College Station 5, A&M Consolidated 4

College Station;102;000;2;—;5;10;1

A&M Consolidated;010;000;3;—;4;7;0