SOUTHLAKE — The College Station softball team beat Lubbock Coronado 6-4 and lost to Mansfield Lake Ridge 6-2 on Friday at the Southlake Carroll tournament.
College Station softball team splits two games at Southlake Carroll tournament on Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hearne girls basketball team leans on defense, experience to win regional, advance to state for first time
BUDA — The Hearne girls basketball team’s biggest victory in school history seemingly was slipping away with each missed free throw and turnov…
UIL State Tournament
BUDA — A berth to the state tournament will now be on the line for the Hearne girls basketball team after the Lady Eagles made history Friday night.
Watch: Hearne's Anthony Gonzales, Ciarrah Golden and Antinajah Jackson preview girls basketball state tournament
Watch now as Hearne girls basketball coach Anthony Gonzales and players Ciarrah Golden and Antinajah Jackson preview the state basketball tournament.
HEARNE — Antinajah Jackson and Ciarrah Golden have made a lot of memories together over the past four years and are hoping to make some more t…