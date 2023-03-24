Gracie Ream struck out 12 over five innings, and Aubrey Litton went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help lead the College Station softball team to a 12-0 victory over Rudder on Friday in District 21-5A play at Lady Cougar Field.

Reese Dalton also went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for College Station (17-6-1, 5-1), while Mia Wiggins went 2 for 3 with a steal and two runs scored. Bryce Clendenin added a home run and three RBIs, and Ream went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk.

Laynie Hernandez and Aliyah Wallace each had a hit for Rudder (9-12-3, 1-4).