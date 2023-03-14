College Station softball head coach Vinnie Carreon has a four-run rule for his team.

If the Lady Cougars can get four runs before their opponent, he feels they have a fantastic chance of winning. That ability was on full display Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Field as College Station run-ruled rival A&M Consolidated 12-2 in five innings.

“We feel great,” Carreon said. “Spring break’s tough. You’ve got a 1:30 game which is weird for us, so we had them in early this morning to do some hitting just to give them kind of a normal day for themselves. They were excited.”

College Station (15-6-1, 3-1) wasted little time in getting to that ever-important four-run mark as the Lady Cougars did it all in the bottom of the first inning.

Gracie Ream led off with a walk, but Consol recorded two outs and appeared in good shape to escape the inning without allowing a run, but a throwing error allowed Mia Wiggins to reach and advance to second and Ream to get to third. Shaeyn Yates then singled to bring home Ream for the game’s first run. Kyla Clark and Reese Dalton both walked, which brought in another run and a pitching change. The Lady Tigers (10-5, 0-3) used three pitchers on the day as Grace Rayborn, Raegan Johnson and Brianna Garcia all took turns.

Johnson came in for Rayborn to try and limit the damage, but a walk by Aubrey Litton and another error allowed College Station to score two more runs. The inning ended with leadoff hitter Gracie Ream back at the plate as she grounded out.

With that 4-0 lead in hand, Ream took control in the circle. She allowed two runs on two hits and one walk and hit two batters over five innings, needing just 65 pitches to earn the win.

“She’s good all the time, but when she’s pitching with a lead, she’s very good,” Carreon said. “She can be more aggressive with her pitches and kind of come at hitters. So when we jumped out 4-0, she feels comfortable. Our defense is able to loosen up a little bit and field groundballs.”

The next two innings were scoreless for both teams as Consol settled down to keep College Station off the scoreboard behind Johnson’s pitching.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Cougars roared back for a seven-run inning. Chloe Ream started it with a triple and followed by Wiggins’ single with one out to score her. Yates reached on a fielding error, and Clark hit a deep single to the warning track that scored both Wiggins and Yates.

Dalton and Litton walked to load the bases, and Consol threw out Clark at home plate on Kaitlyn Goggin’s dribbler for the second out. With the bases still loaded, Gracie Ream cleared them with a towering grand slam to left field.

Garcia took over in the circle for the Lady Tigers following the grand slam. She walked her first batter before logging a strikeout to end the inning.

Down 11-0 in the top of the fifth, Consol looked to extend the game and deny College Station a run-rule win by scoring two runs. Brianna Garcia and Jerra Spahr were hit by pitches, reached second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Leah Becerra and scored on Brooklyn Gidley’s single.

The Lady Cougars ended it in the bottom of the fifth with Wiggins scoring on a double by Dalton.

Both teams will take off for the rest of spring break and resume play next Tuesday. The Lady Cougars will hit the road for a game at Magnolia West, while Consol returns home to host Rudder with both games at 6:30 p.m.

“We talk all the time about effort and process, all of those things,” Consol head coach Heather Slaton said. “But our backs are to the wall, and we know that we have to come out and win on Tuesday if we still want to be able to be competitive and have a playoff run.”

College Station 12, A&M Consolidated 2

Consol;000;02;—;2;2;3

College Station;400;71;—;12;9;