College Station softball team rolls by Katy Paetow on Senior Night

The College Station softball team celebrated Senior Night with a 12-6 victory over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play on Tuesday night at Lady Cougar Field.

Camryn Mata, one of six seniors honored, had two hits and three RBIs, including a home run. Sophomore Bryce Clendenin added two doubles for the Lady Cougars (13-12, 8-7), who climbed into sixth place ahead of the Lady Panthers (17-12, 8-8).

Katy Paetow scored four runs in the second, but College Station answered with eight runs for a 9-4 lead.

College Station also honored seniors Julie Aranda, Bri Patterson, Libby Gunter and twins Summer and Sage Scarmardo.

The Lady Cougars will end the season Friday at Magnolia West (15-12, 9-6).