MONTGOMERY — The College Station softball team rallied for five runs over the final two innings to beat Montgomery 5-2 on Friday in District 21-5A play.

College Station’s Shaenyn Yates went 4 for 4 with two runs scored, while Samone Clark and Aubrey Litton each had a double and two RBIs. Gracie Ream had a triple and an RBI, and Chloe Ream, Mia Wiggins, Reese Dalton and Kaitlyn Goggin also had a hit apiece for the Lady Cougars.

Gracie Ream pitched a complete game to earn the win, striking out 12 while scattering four hits and one walk over seven innings. She allowed just one earned run.