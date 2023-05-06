Due to overnight rain, the second game in the College Station Lady Cougars and Georgetown East View area playoff series has been moved to Caldwell on Saturday at noon.

The best-of-three series opened on Friday with College Station run-ruling East View 10-0 in six innings at Patriot Park in Georgetown. The series was set to continue at Lady Cougar Field on Saturday at noon before the weather changed those plans.

If a third game is needed, the series will return to Patriot Park in Georgetown and wrap up on Monday at 6 p.m.