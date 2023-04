MONTGOMERY — The College Station softball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 11-0 in six innings Friday in District 21-5A action.

District-leading Lake Creek (27-0, 8-0) remained undefeated and clinched the victory via the run rule with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Catcher Chloe Ream had a double for College Station’s only hit as Ava Brown struck out 14 over six innings to earn the win in the circle.

The Lady Cougars fell to 17-8-1 overall and 5-3 in district.