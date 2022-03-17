College Station softball team earns district road victory at Katy Jordan

KATY — Reese Dalton, Sage Scarmardo and Heaven Serna each had three hits to fuel the College Station softball team’s 8-5 victory over Katy Jordan on Thursday in District 19-5A play.

Dalton had three RBIs, while Scarmardo had a triple, RBI, three runs and a steal. Serna had a double and RBI, and Summer Scarmardo added two hits with a double, RBI and two runs.

College Station freshman Bella DeLeon gave up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings to earn the win. Sophomore Mia Ramirez pitched the final two innings in relief to earn the save.