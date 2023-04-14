Shaenyn Yates went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Gracie Ream struck out 16 in a complete-game effort to lead the College Station softball team past Magnolia West 10-1 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Lady Cougar Field.

Four different Lady Cougars had two hits each. Bryce Clendenin went 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Chloe Ream went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Samone Clark went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Aubrey Litton went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Gracie Ream allowed one run on two hits and four walks to pick up the victory for College Station (21-8-1, 9-3) as the Lady Cougars clinched a playoff berth with two games remaining in the regular season.

Magnolia West fell to 18-13 overall and 5-7 in district.