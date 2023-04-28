KILLEEN — Bryce Clendenin, Gracie Ream and Chloe Ream each homered, and Gracie Ream threw a five-inning one-hitter to lead the College Station softball team to a 13-0 victory over Killeen Ellison and a 2-0 series sweep in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs Friday.

The Lady Cougars (24-9-1) also won the series opener by run rule, shutting out the Lady Eagles 10- in six innings Thursday in College Station. They picked up where they left off Friday by scoring four runs in the top of the first and another run in the second for a 5-0 lead. College Station added six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth and held off Ellison (15-20) for the run-rule victory.

Clendenin went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, three RBIs, run and walk, while Gracie Ream went 3 for 4 with a homer, double, two RBIs and run scored. Samone Clark went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, run and walk, and Chloe Ream went 1 for 3 with a homer, RBI and three runs scored.

In the circle, Gracie Ream struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk while holding Ellison to a single.

College Station, the second seed from District 21-5A, advances to the area round to face either Georgetown East View, the fourth seed from 23-5A, or 24-5A champion Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy. East View and LASA were scheduled to play a one-game playoff Friday night at the Noack Sports Complex in Austin.

Bryan series to

resume Saturday

The Bryan softball team’s Class 6A bi-district playoff series against Mansfield Lake Ridge has been put on hold until 10 a.m. Saturday at Lady Viking Field due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Lady Vikings were set to host Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Friday, which was moved up to 5:30 p.m. before finally being postponed until Saturday. Game 3 will start 30 minutes after Game 2 if Bryan wins.

The best-of-3 series began Thursday with Lake Ridge winning 2-0 in Mansfield.