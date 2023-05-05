GEORGETOWN — Inclement weather was in the forecast, but the only thunder and lightning on display during Friday’s area round opener at Patriot Park came from the College Station Lady Cougars as they run-ruled Georgetown East View 10-0 in six innings to open their best-of-3 Class 5A area playoff series.

“We had a great approach at the plate today,” College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “Last couple of weeks we’ve been really working on our hitting. We were kind of in a slump there, so we’ve worked on it.”

Gracie Ream and Bryce Clendenin set the tone early as both of them blasted solo home runs. Ream’s came in the top of the first for a 1-0 lead, while Clendenin hit her homer in the fourth to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Lady Cougars (25-9-1) added two runs in the fifth inning. Shaenyn Yates singled and stole second with one out. Chloe Ream brought her home with a stand-up triple to right field then scored on Mia Wiggins’ RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

College Station then broke the game open with six runs in the sixth to push its lead to the magic number of 10 runs.

The Lady Patriots (22-14, 8-6) made a change in the circle to start the sixth as Hailee Pena relieved starting pitcher Emery Aguilar. Samone Clark and Reese Dalton led off with singles, and Kaitlyn Goggins reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Clark’s courtesy runner Bailey Southard then scored on a wild pitch, and two more runs scored when Yates reached on a throwing error.

“Shaenyn Yates ran out a couple of plays today, ground balls to shortstop that she either beat out or they made an error just because she’s putting some pressure on them,” Carreon said. “That kind of got them going a little bit.”

Wiggins later drove in Yates on a single. Gracie Ream followed with a single, and Clendenin plated the final two runs of the top of the sixth with a two-out single.

Staked to a 10-0 lead, College Station starter Gracie Ream struck out the first two batters to start the bottom of the sixth. A throwing error allowed East View’s Emery Aguilar to reach, but Gracie Ream ended the game with her 10th strikeout of the night.

“Gracie was great,” Carreon said. “She does what she does ... a lot of balls in play today, a lot of strikeouts.”

Gracie Ream allowed just one hit in six innings, throwing 76 pitches.

“It’s big not having Gracie throw the seventh,” Carreon said. “That saves her 20 pitches or whatever and lets her into the treatment sooner, so that was huge. Defense played really well today. Every routine play we made. We had a little hiccup there in the last inning, but then we bounced back and did something after that.”

Game 2 of the series is set for noon Saturday at Lady Cougar Field. If East View wins, Game 3 will be at Patriot Park at 6 p.m. Monday.

“Same deal as last week,” Carreon said of his message to his team. “We love a 10-0 run-rule, but we get to enjoy this for a couple hours and get our mind right because those kids are going to come hungry tomorrow. That’s a good ball club over there. They’ve won a lot of games this year, and they know how to bounce back. They got one hit today. They’re going to be angry.”

College Station 10, Georgetown East View 0 (6 innings)

College Station;100;126;—;10;9;1

Georgetown East View;000;000;—;0;1;3