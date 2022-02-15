College Station softball team beats Rudder 11-1 to open district play

College Station senior Summer Scarmardo went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the College Station softball team past Rudder 11-1 in the teams’ District 19-5A opener Tuesday at Rudder.

Scarmardo’s sister Sage also helped fuel the Lady Cougars’ offense, going 1 for 1 with a triple, while drawing four walks, stealing four bases and scoring four runs. And senior center fielder Camryn Mata went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Sophomore Mia Ramirez earned the victory in the circle, allowing five hits over seven innings with two strikeouts and a walk. She also had a hit and an RBI.

Mata helped back up Ramirez in the field with a key defensive play.

Rudder’s Mia Guerrero went 1 for 3 with an RBI double, and Jailyn White went 1 for 3 with a run scored. White also made an outstanding defensive play in center field.

Guerrero pitched all seven innings, allowing 13 hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks.

Both teams will be in action later this week in the NFCA tournament Bryan-College Station with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

