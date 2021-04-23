College Station shines on first day of Class 5A Region III track meet

College Station’s Elnita Green is only a sophomore, but she performed like a seasoned pro on the first day of the Class 5A Region III track and field meet at George Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday.
Green broke her own school record in the girls 100 meters with the top time in preliminaries at 11.89 seconds. She also advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 200 (25.15) and the 4x100 relay along with Tamia Gooden, Aliyah Collins and Kate-Lynn Lockett (48.40).
The top eight finishers in the preliminaries qualify for the finals. The top two Regional finishers advance to the UIL state meet set for May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Collins will join Green in the 100 final after finishing in 12.30, and Jayden Davenport qualified for the 100 hurdles final in 15.33. College Station also advanced in the 4x200 relay with Ashonti Idlebird, Tanasha Thompson, La’Ryaha Lewis and Gooden just making the cut at 1:45.89.
On the boys side, College Station’s 4x100 relay team of Lucas Sampson, Denim Day, Dalton Carnes and Bobby Drake advanced with a time of 42.19, two spots behind Brenham’s quartet of Amir Johnson, Savion Ragston, Eric Hemphill and Keanu Jones.
Hemphill and Jones each qualified for two more finals Friday. Hemphill — along with the Cougars’ Cameron Johnson (51.03) — advanced in the 400 (49.15) and led the Cubs’ 4x400 relay to a 3:24.04 finish with La’Tre Bonner, Ragston and Johnson. Jones also qualified for the 200 final in 21.98 and the 100 final in 10.49.
College Station’s Bobby Drake made the finals in the 100 (10.79), and teammate Chase Birch clinched the final spot in the 300 hurdles (42.16).
A&M Consolidated’s sophomore-filled 4x200 relay team of Brock Slaydon, Justin Gooden, Jonathan Paul and Dakota Johnson advanced with a 1:30.73 finish.
The 5A Region III field events were postponed until Saturday and running finals were pushed back three hours to 6 p.m. due to weather delays.
Bryan is competing at the Class 6A Region II meet at Waco Midway Stadium.
CLASS 4A REGION III
The Madisonville girls relay teams advanced to two finals at the 4A Region III meet at Challenger Stadium in League City on Friday.
The Lady Mustangs’ Raegan Olvera, Lindsie Smith, Jerkayla Dickey and Roy’Kia Moffett started the day with the top preliminary time in the 4x100 (49.17), then Olvera, Smith, Moffett and Chantell Davis topped the 4x200 heats in 1:44.37.
Madisonville’s boys 4x400 team of Josh Griffin, Austin Ogg, Rayce Hudson and Lorenzoc Johnson also advanced to the finals in 3:31.29.
CLASS 2A REGION III
The 2A Region III meet at Palenstine was postponed Friday due to the weather. The meet, which includes Leon, Centerville and Bremond, will continue Saturday starting with field events at 9 a.m., the 3,200 final at 3 p.m. and running preliminaries at 4 p.m. The meet will wrap up with running finals at noon Monday.
CLASS 2A REGION IV
Normangee had two athletes clinch a spot in the state meet at the 2A Region IV meet at Texas A&M-Kingville’s Javelina Stadium.
Normangee’s Cassidy Bilsing took second in the girls 3,200 in 12:10.03, just behind winner Taylor Limbaugh (11:58.24) to advance to state. And Normangee’s Izaha Jones jumped 23 feet, 1.25 inches to earn a second-place finish and state bid in the boys long jump along with Shiner’s Trevor Haynes (23-1.75).
In the running prelims, Normangee advanced to the finals in three events. Kaleb Haynes qualified in the boys 300 hurdles. The Lady Panthers’ 4x200 relay team of Christina Witherspoon, Reagan Corgey, Addison Hill and Emily Walker finished in 1:48.80 to reach the finals, and their 4x400 team of Bilsing, Aubree McAllister, Callie Powell and Dakota Stone followed suit (4:32.15).
Iola’s Tanner Creamer advanced in the boys 400 (53.15), while the Lady Bulldogs’ Ava Pointer, Rylie Crenshaw, Lilly Juarez and Lindsey Gooch qualified in the 4x400 (4:30.40).
Somerville’s girls relay teams also had success its 4x200 (1:48.80) and 4x100 (51.52) teams clocking in first and second-place times in the prelims, respectively. Both teams featured RaMaya Carter, Emma Kovasovic, Xadria Martin and Camia Martin.
Snook’s Bre’Asia Louis advanced in the girls 200 (27.34).
CLASS A REGION IV
The Calvert boys team advanced to five finals on the first day of the Class A Region IV meet at the Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
Billy Thompson led the Trojans by advancing in three events, including the 110 (16.69), 300 hurdles (43.08) and 4x400 relay (3:51.13) along with Cohan Thompson, Davien Flentroy and Kevondre Corona.
Cohan Thompson also qualified in the 300 hurdles (43.01). Corona advanced in the 200 (24.44), while also anchoring the 4x100 relay in 45.90 with teammates Giovanni Diaz, Michael Thomas Jr. and Flentroy.
North Zulch’s 4x400 relay team of Lane Vann, Emory Broussard, Ali Sunny and Logan Klentz also advanced in 3:49.02, while Klentz qualified for the 400 finals (55.09).
TCAL STATE
Cornerstone Christian’s Pierce Goodwin won the boys 400 title at the Class 2A Texas Christian Athletic League track and field state meet on April 16 at the Wheatley Sports Complex.
Goodwin finished in 1-minute flat, just .80 seconds in front of Angleton Christian’s Wyatt Wesselski to earn the title.
Houston Texas Christian led the 2A team rankings with 233 points, followed by second place Humble Christian (122). Cornerstone Christian finished fifth with 40 points.
Cornerstone Christian’s Josh Bardin finished second in the long jump (19-0) and fourth in the 200 (25.00). Colton Henderson took third in the 1,600 (6:19.90) and placed fifth in the 800 (2:35.50). Goodwin also placed fourth in the 100 (12.40), and teammate Davis Levy took sixth (13.20). Levy placed fifth in the triple jump (33-2.50) and sixth in the 200 (26.70).