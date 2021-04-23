College Station shines on first day of Class 5A Region III track meet

College Station’s Elnita Green is only a sophomore, but she performed like a seasoned pro on the first day of the Class 5A Region III track and field meet at George Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday.

Green broke her own school record in the girls 100 meters with the top time in preliminaries at 11.89 seconds. She also advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 200 (25.15) and the 4x100 relay along with Tamia Gooden, Aliyah Collins and Kate-Lynn Lockett (48.40).

The top eight finishers in the preliminaries qualify for the finals. The top two Regional finishers advance to the UIL state meet set for May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Collins will join Green in the 100 final after finishing in 12.30, and Jayden Davenport qualified for the 100 hurdles final in 15.33. College Station also advanced in the 4x200 relay with Ashonti Idlebird, Tanasha Thompson, La’Ryaha Lewis and Gooden just making the cut at 1:45.89.

On the boys side, College Station’s 4x100 relay team of Lucas Sampson, Denim Day, Dalton Carnes and Bobby Drake advanced with a time of 42.19, two spots behind Brenham’s quartet of Amir Johnson, Savion Ragston, Eric Hemphill and Keanu Jones.