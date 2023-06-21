Possible athletic-related bond items were outlined to the College Station school board at their Tuesday workshop meeting, including renovations and expansion of both high school football stadiums.

The sports-related projects are among 17 overall projects that are part of a proposed $350 million bond the district’s long-range facilities and bond planning committee asked the board to call this November. The 48-member committee met six times in April and May, and two representatives made their recommendations at the board’s workshop meeting last month.

Three projects — $20.1 million to renovate A&M Consolidated’s Tigerland Stadium, $11.3 million for additions and renovations to Consol’s fieldhouse and $7 million to renovate College Station’s Cougar Field — would be placed on a separate proposition since it involves “stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators.”

Renovations to both high schools’ baseball and softball fields worth $13,270,000 would also be put on a separate proposition since they are “recreational facilities other than gym, playground, or play area.”

No action was taken by the College Station school board on Tuesday. Board discussion on the bond is expected to continue in July and August. The board has to take action by Aug. 21 for a bond to be put on the ballot this November.

Under Tigerland Stadium’s proposed project, its seating capacity would be expanded from 5,238 to 6,300. A new digital scoreboard with a video display would be added. The press box, restrooms and concessions would be rebuilt into one structure, similar to Cougar Field’s setup. The track would be resurfaced, and one of the “D-zones,” which is the area between the playing field and track, would be turfed. The current concession stand would be removed for seating expansion. The project has a projected completion date of fall 2026.

Likewise, Cougar Field would have its seating capacity increased from 4,573 to 6,300 and a new digital scoreboard with a video display would be added as well. The stadium’s track also would be resurfaced, and turf would be added in one of the “D-zones.” The press box roof would be replaced and exterior walls would be repaired. The project has a similar projected completion date.

The Consol fieldhouse project would have a building addition in the current coaches’ parking lot for a new and enlarged sports medicine area, baseball locker rooms and offices, two classrooms and concessions and restrooms for the baseball field. The current building would be renovated to add a freshman football locker room, expand and renovate the weight room and relocate coaches’ offices to have a view of the weight room. Site improvements would be made between the fieldhouse and baseball field to help traffic flow. The project has a projected completion date of fall 2025.

At January’s school board meeting, 19 current and future Consol students and six parents spoke during the meeting to share health and safety concerns about the school’s current athletic facilities. They also asked board trustees to consider putting a bond proposition that failed to pass in the November 2021 election back up for vote this May. Board members agreed Consol’s athletic facilities needed to be addressed but also agreed they wanted to potentially create a comprehensive bond that would pass.

“Doing these types of renovations, there are going to be some logistical issues,” said Chuck Glenewinkel, the district’s director of communications who led the discussion. “But [school district director of facilities Jon Hall] and his crew are really good at working with folks and working around those things and providing temporary solutions for office space, lockers, all of that. I’m sure they’ll have a plan when the time comes, if the time comes.”

The high school baseball and softball field renovations would convert the playing surface at all four district stadiums to turf and add LED lighting. Consol softball’s stadium would have expanded seating, a new press box and ticket booth, plus modified sidewalks and parking. The project has a projected completion date for Fall 2026.