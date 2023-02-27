BLANCO — College Station’s Marshall Roenigk and teammate Nickolas Martinez of Cypress tied for fourth place in the Texas Golf Association’s South Four-Ball Championship at Vaaler Creek Golf Club. The pair closed Sunday with a 3-under 69 for a 36-hold score of 135 to tie Colin Peck and Warren Smith of Lakeway. Cedar Park’s Austen Fulmer and Jonathan Alden won at 15-under 129, a shot better than San Antonio’s Thomas Immenschuh and Sean Ferris. Spring’s Carson Cooper and Beach City’s Grant Doggett finished at 13-under 131.