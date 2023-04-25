SAN ANTONIO — College Station’s Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva won a pair of matches to reach the final in Class 5A mixed doubles at the state tournament Tuesday at the Northside Tennis Center.

The Cougars opened with a hard-fought 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Frisco Reedy’s Isabella Smith and Max Henderson. O’Shea and Diyasheva then cruised past McAllen Memorial’s Diego Salvo and Dania Casas 6-1, 6-1 to set up a championship match against Abilene Wylie’s Trevor Short and Stealey Crousen.

The Cougars’ state final is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.