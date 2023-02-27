College Station’s Ryan Lee finished second in the boys 14-and-under division at the Legends Junior Tour Spring Preview at The Golf Club at Texas A&M on Sunday. He closed with a 4-over 75 for a 36-hole score of 4-over 146. He was one shot back of Lantana’s Henry Jackson. In the boys 15-18 division, Dallas’ Andrew Petruzzelli closed with an 8-under 63 for a 36-hole score of 13-under 129. He finished three strokes ahead of Austin’s Trenton Mierl. Bryan’s Ethan Lucas tied for 34th at 6-over 148. College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser tied for 46th at 9-over 151.