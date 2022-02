College Station’s Kiera Herron earns all-state volleyball honors

College Station libero Kiera Herron was a second-team pick on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state volleyball team.

Herron, who signed with Oregon State, had 642 digs, 174 assists, 21 kills and 84 aces.

College Station senior Ana De La Garza (379 kills, 453 digs, 54 aces, 24 assists) and junior Riley Newton (343 kills, 60 digs, 35 blocks) as outside hitters along with senior middle blocker Emery Goerig (219 kills, 62 blocks) earned honorable mention.

Bremond senior middle blocker Lyndsie McBride (129 aces, 511 kills, 49 blocks, 502 assists, 238 digs) and senior libero Natasha Gouge (525 digs, 102 assists, 64 aces) along with Iola senior outside hitter Jenna McDougald (691 kills, 91 aces) were first-team picks in 2A. Leon sophomore outside hitter Emily Sitton (466 kills, 325 digs, 120 aces) made the second team, and Bremond sophomore outside hitter Sadie Kasowski (474 digs, 298 kills, 7 blocks, 45 assists, 122 aces) along with Iola senior setter Ava Pointer (1,375 assists, 58 aces) made the third team. Iola sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Gooch (430 kills, 90 aces) and Leon senior outside hitter Lauren Salley (309 kills, 426 digs) earned honorable mention.

Cameron outside hitter Ainsley Driska (622 kills, 195 digs, 86 aces) made the second team in 3A with Rockdale junior middle blocker Julie Bartsch (507 kills, 47 aces, 71 blocks) on the third team. Cameron junior outside hitter Haley Tucker (376 kills, 91 aces), senior libero Kirsten Marin (490 digs, 82 aces) and junior setter Kaly White (887 assists, 50 aces, 101 kills) earned honorable mention.