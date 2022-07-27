College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser ties for 15th at state Junior Amateur

HORSESHOE BAY — College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser tied for 15th at the 96th Texas Junior Amateur on Wednesday at Horseshoe Bay.

Funkhouser, who will be a junior at Allen Academy this school year, shot a final-round 4-over 75 at the Ram Rock Course to finish the three-round tournament at 11-over 224.

Houston Kinkaid senior Jaivir Pande shot 76 and held on to win the boys title at 1-over 214 by one shot. Frisco’s Luke Colton (68) took second with Montgomery’s Eyan Edsall (76) third at 3 over.

Lake Travis senior Kate Pickrell (70) won the girls title by one shot over Huntsville’s Grace Jin at 3-under 213 at the Apple Rock Course.