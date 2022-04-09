LEANDER — College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser is tied for 15th in the boys 15-18 division at the Jimmy Demaret Junior Classic at Crystal Falls Golf Club. Funkhouser shot a first-round 3-over 75 on Saturday. Dallas’ Matthew Foster and Richmond’s Eli Walker Campbell share the lead at 70. The final round is set for Sunday.
College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser tied for 15th at Legends Junior Tour event
