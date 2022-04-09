 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser tied for 15th at Legends Junior Tour event

LEANDER — College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser is tied for 15th in the boys 15-18 division at the Jimmy Demaret Junior Classic at Crystal Falls Golf Club. Funkhouser shot a first-round 3-over 75 on Saturday. Dallas’ Matthew Foster and Richmond’s Eli Walker Campbell share the lead at 70. The final round is set for Sunday.

