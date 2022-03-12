ABILENE — College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a first-round 79 and was tied for 52nd at the Texas Cup Invitational on Saturday. The second and final round at Abilene Country Club is set for Sunday. Fort Worth’s Henry Conner shot 3-under 69 for a one-shot lead over Parker Sands of Edmond, Oklahoma.
College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser opens Texas Cup with 79
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
