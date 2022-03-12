 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser opens Texas Cup with 79

  • 0

ABILENE — College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a first-round 79 and was tied for 52nd at the Texas Cup Invitational on Saturday. The second and final round at Abilene Country Club is set for Sunday. Fort Worth’s Henry Conner shot 3-under 69 for a one-shot lead over Parker Sands of Edmond, Oklahoma.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert