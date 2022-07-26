College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser makes cut at Texas Junior Amateur

HORSESHOE BAY — College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a second-round 2-over 73 on Tuesday at the Ram Rock Course at Horseshoe Bay and is tied for 13th at 7-over 149 at the 96th Texas Junior Amateur. Funkhouser easily made the cut by five shots.

College Station’s Ian Clough shot a 78 and missed the 12-over cut by five shots at 17-over 159. Only the top 40 and ties (45 golfers) advanced to Wednesday’s third and final round.

Houston Kinkaid senior Jaivir Pande shot a 3-under 68 and leads the tournament by two shots at 4 under. Montgomery’s Eyan Edsall (70) is at 2 under with two golfers tied at 3 over.