 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College Station’s Hall, Hession and Consol’s Sheffield earn all-state powerlifting honors

  • 0

College Station’s Ethan Hall and Tommy Hession along with A&M Consolidated’s Klayton Sheffield earned academic all-state honors by the Texas High School Powerlifting Association.

Hall made the elite team, Sheffield the first team and Hession the second team.

Brazos Valley athletes honored were Caldwell’s Garrett Tittle on the first team and Somerville’s Richard Rivera-Espinoza and Payton Sprouse on the second team.

A lifter to be eligible had to be a senior and the teams were based on grade-point average from ninth grade through the first semester the requirements 98 or higher to make the elite team, 95 to 97.99 for the first team and 92 to 94.99 for the second team.

College Station logo
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington State Postgame: Buzz Williams, Manny Obaseki, Quenton Jackson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert