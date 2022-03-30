College Station’s Hall, Hession and Consol’s Sheffield earn all-state powerlifting honors

Brazos Valley athletes honored were Caldwell’s Garrett Tittle on the first team and Somerville’s Richard Rivera-Espinoza and Payton Sprouse on the second team.

A lifter to be eligible had to be a senior and the teams were based on grade-point average from ninth grade through the first semester the requirements 98 or higher to make the elite team, 95 to 97.99 for the first team and 92 to 94.99 for the second team.