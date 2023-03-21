MAGNOLIA — College Station sophomore Gracie Ream no-hit Magnolia West on Tuesday night, striking out 12 with one walk over five innings as the Lady Cougars won 17-0 in District 21-5A action.

At the plate, College Station’s Kaitlyn Goggin went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gracie Ream went 3 for 5 with a home run, double, three RBIs and a run scored, and Bryce Clendenin went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Chloe Ream, Samone Clark and Reese Dalton also had two hits each with Dalton hitting a home run.