College Station’s Blake Binderup, Chanden Scamardo and Rudder’s Trent Tompkins earn all-state honors
College Station junior pitcher Blake Binderup was a second-team pick on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 5A all-state teams. College Station senior catcher Chanden Scamardo, Rudder senior pitcher Trent Tompkins and Brenham senior pitcher Jake Kolkhorst were third-picks.

Madisonville senior shortstop Brad Rudis was a third-team pick in Class 4A. Cameron junior pitcher Brennon McCall was a first-team pick in Class 3A. In Class 2A, Normangee senior first baseman Mason Hardy was a first-team pick, Normangee junior shortstop Logan Luna was a second-team pick and Mumford junior catcher Jonathan Falcon was a third-team pick.

Caldwell senior outfielder Bryce Blinka made the THBCA elite all-star team.

