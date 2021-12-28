College Station, Rudder girls basketball teams fall in the quarterfinals at Aggieland Invitational

College Station built a 25-17 halftime lead with help from Jayden Davenport and Jaeden McMillin, who combined for 15 points and eight rebounds in the first half. The Lady Cougars also hit 7 of 10 free throws to build their lead.

Allen came out of the break scoring 11 straight points with 6-foot junior Raimi McCrary leading the charge. McCrary scored eight points during the run, including back-to-back baskets and a 3-pointer from the left wing, to push the Lady Eagles to their first lead at 28-25.

Pressure from McCrary and others kept College Station quiet for most of the third quarter until McMillin’s layup with 34.6 seconds left got the Lady Cougars within a point at 28-27.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Both of us rely on our defense a lot,” Doles said. “They want to score on their defense. We want to score on our defense as well. I mean 37-34, that’s definitely a defensive battle.”