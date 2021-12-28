College Station, Rudder girls basketball teams fall in the quarterfinals at Aggieland Invitational

The Division I championship matchup at the Aggieland Invitational will look a little different this year after the College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams both fell in the quarterfinals to Class 6A’s Allen 37-34 and Southwest Preparatory Conference’s Houston Christian 69-40, respectively, on Tuesday.
College Station and Rudder played for the tournament title in 2018 and 2019 with the Lady Cougars winning both games, but neither team could muster that same magic for a third straight title game appearance.
College Station bounced back with a 66-64 win over Crosby in the late game and will face Barbers Hill for fifth place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rudder’s Court 2. Barbers Hill beat Rudder 53-45 on Tuesday night.
In the early games Tuesday, the Lady Cougars led Allen by eight at halftime by were outscored 20-9 in the second half. The Lady Eagles took control in the second half by forcing seven turnovers and grabbing 17 rebounds, while holding College Station to 3-of-16 shooting from the field.
“We didn’t get any shots up,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “When you don’t shoot the ball and don’t get many shots up, you don’t have an opportunity to score. I don’t think we were doing as good as job of sharing the basketball. They were trapping on ball screens.”
College Station built a 25-17 halftime lead with help from Jayden Davenport and Jaeden McMillin, who combined for 15 points and eight rebounds in the first half. The Lady Cougars also hit 7 of 10 free throws to build their lead.
Allen came out of the break scoring 11 straight points with 6-foot junior Raimi McCrary leading the charge. McCrary scored eight points during the run, including back-to-back baskets and a 3-pointer from the left wing, to push the Lady Eagles to their first lead at 28-25.
Pressure from McCrary and others kept College Station quiet for most of the third quarter until McMillin’s layup with 34.6 seconds left got the Lady Cougars within a point at 28-27.
“Both of us rely on our defense a lot,” Doles said. “They want to score on their defense. We want to score on our defense as well. I mean 37-34, that’s definitely a defensive battle.”
Allen senior point guard Maria Dicenta, who finished with eight points, set up McCrary for another basket to open the fourth quarter, but College Station tied the game at 30 with a three-point play from Taylor Montgomery. A five-second violation followed by a foul by College Station gave Allen the ball back, and the Lady Eagles used it to go on a 7-0 run for a 37-30 lead with 1:56 left.
The Lady Cougars scored four straight points with less than 30 seconds left, and Davenport rebounded a missed Allen free throw, but College Station missed back-to-back shots as time expired.
“Our kids battled,” Doles said. “When [Allen] made back-to-back shots, we could’ve easily folded, and they didn’t fold. Our kids are tough.”
• NOTES — Crosby lost to Seven Lakes 64-47 in the afternoon game. Barbers Hill lost to Consol 54-39.
Allen 37, College Station 34
ALLEN (11-9) — Maria Dicenta 8, Alexis Cortex 8, Raimi McCrary 8, Jasmine Gipson 6, Madison Travis 4, Mahagony Jackson-Walker 3.
COLLEGE STATION (14-6) — Jaeden McMillin 11, Kyla Clark 2, Jayden Davenport 8, Taylor Montgomery 7, Reese Vivaldi 6.
Allen;7;10;11;9;—;37
College Station;12;13;2;7;—;34