College Station responds to Rudder challenge with straight-set victory

Rudder responded to the challenge, but so did the College Station Lady Cougars, who grabbed a 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 victory in District 19-5A volleyball action Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
Rudder (18-7, 0-2) took the fight to third-ranked College Station by leading for much of the first set until the Lady Cougars scored nine of the last 10 points. College Station (21-2, 2-0) never trailed again.
“I normally don’t have to coach effort. They bring the effort,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “The amount of plays and balls that we let drop [in the first set], that’s not our norm, so we started a little slow.”
College Station had seven errors in helping Rudder take a 10-7 lead. The Lady Cougars switched from a 6-2 alignment to a 5-1, relying on just one setter to spark their attack.
“We changed our offense a bit,” Street said. “We can do both really well. We had to make a change to whatever was making a difference, so we ended up making that change to get some energy.”
College Station was without senior setter Abby Peterek, who is nursing an ankle injury. Senior Darby Nash picked up the slack with 35 of the team’s 39 assists.
“[Nash] did a great job of distributing the ball to our attackers and keeping the offense going,” Street said. “We were able to run our middles with Emma Deegear and Emery Goering very well, so that made a big difference, too.”
The Lady Cougars had a well-rounded effort as Deegear, a senior, had 13 kills, while senior Madison Kines had 10 and De La Garza eight. Senior libero Keira Herron and De La Garza each had 14 digs.
Though Rudder lost, the Lady Rangers’ fight left head coach Jacky Pence smiling as she headed to the bus.
“We had some mini goals within the game itself, and we accomplished those,” Pence said. “They feel really great about themselves. College Station is ranked third, and that’s a legit ranking. We know how strong they are and respect the heck out of what they can do.”
The Lady Rangers stayed within striking range in the last two sets, but each time the Lady Cougars took control. Rudder pulled within 14-13 in the second set on a kill by senior Asani McGee, but College Station closed it out on an 11-2 run. A block by McGee pulled Rudder within 9-8 in the last set, but with De La Garza leading the way, College Station powered to a 20-11 lead.
“I felt like we really got beat, that we didn’t lose,” Pence said. “I felt like they beat us. I was just really proud of our effort.”
Rudder’s upset bid suffered a huge blow when outside hitter Audri Allen suffered an injury after hammering a cross-court kill to gave the Lady Rangers a 14-8 lead in the first set. She had to be helped to the dressing room by two people, including her brother.
“She’s a really tough kid,” Pence said. “She has been playing so well. She’s a senior, [so] I’m really sad for her. Hopefully, it’s not anything [major].”
Rudder continued to play well without Allen until the Lady Cougars closed out the set without an error in the final 10 points.
“For our kids to compete and battle and not kind of fall apart when they lost one of the starters, I thought it was a credit to our kids,” Pence said.
McGee had 12 kills, junior Neeley Rutledge seven and junior Londyn Singleton four for Rudder. Freshman libero Gabby Baker had 18 digs, Rutledge 14 and Singleton 12. Sophomore setter Reagan Aponte had 28 assists and four kills.
Along with switching offenses in the first set, the Lady Cougars started to emphasize defense. Rudder’s longest run in the last two sets was four that made it 10-9 in the second set, forcing College Station to take a timeout.
“We started setting goals during the timeouts of how many points are we going to allow,” Street said. “We shifted our focus, because sometimes you’re out of rhythm and you have to figure out a different way of thinking about the game. So we thought about limiting their points.”
The College Station JV won 25-7, 25-7 and the College Station freshmen defeated Rudder Green 25-16, 25-7.