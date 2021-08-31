College Station responds to Rudder challenge with straight-set victory

The Lady Cougars had a well-rounded effort as Deegear, a senior, had 13 kills, while senior Madison Kines had 10 and De La Garza eight. Senior libero Keira Herron and De La Garza each had 14 digs.

Though Rudder lost, the Lady Rangers’ fight left head coach Jacky Pence smiling as she headed to the bus.

“We had some mini goals within the game itself, and we accomplished those,” Pence said. “They feel really great about themselves. College Station is ranked third, and that’s a legit ranking. We know how strong they are and respect the heck out of what they can do.”

The Lady Rangers stayed within striking range in the last two sets, but each time the Lady Cougars took control. Rudder pulled within 14-13 in the second set on a kill by senior Asani McGee, but College Station closed it out on an 11-2 run. A block by McGee pulled Rudder within 9-8 in the last set, but with De La Garza leading the way, College Station powered to a 20-11 lead.

“I felt like we really got beat, that we didn’t lose,” Pence said. “I felt like they beat us. I was just really proud of our effort.”