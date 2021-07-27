 Skip to main content
College Station ranked sixth in TGCA's volleyball preseason Class 5A top 10 poll
The College Station volleyball team, which advanced to the regional finals last season, is ranked sixth in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s preseason Class 5A top 10 poll. Iola, which won the Class 2A title, is ranked first in that classification with Bremond 10th. The only other Brazos team in the rankings is Lexington at eighth in 3A.

Class 2A (includes Class A): 1. Iola; 2. Crawford; 3. Neches; 4. Thrall; 5. Wink; 6. Beckville; 7. Schulenburg; 8. Blum; 9. Albany; 10. Bremond

Class 3A: 1. Bushland; 2. Goliad; 3. Holliday; 4. East Bernard; 5. Lorena; 6. Gunter; 7. Poth; 8. Lexington; 9. Ingram Tom Moore; 10. Peaster

Class 4A: 1. Decatur; 2. Wimberley; 3. Bellville; 4. Kennedale; 5. Needville; 6. Canyon; 7. Hereford; 8. Farmersville; 9. Tuloso-Midway; 10. Argyle

Class 5A: 1. Lucas Lovejoy; 2. Fulshear; 3. Dripping Springs; 4. Grapevine; 5. New Braunfels Canyon; 6. College Station; 7. Amarillo; 8. Leander Rouse; 9. Friendswood; 10. Flour Bluff

Class 6A: 1. Katy Seven Lakes; 2. Klein; 3. San Antonio Reagan; 4. Flower Mound; 5. V.R. Eaton; 6. San Antonio Brandeis; 7. Byron Nelson; 8. Denton Guyer; 9. Austin; 10. The Woodlands

