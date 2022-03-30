College Station rallies past Magnolia

College Station grabbed an 11-10 walk-off victory over league-leading Magnolia in District 19-5A softball action at Lady Cougar Field on Tuesday night.

College Station (9-10, 4-6), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 10, won on a single by Mia Ramirez to score Camryn Mata who had walked two two outs and stole second.

Sage Scarmardo and Summer Scarmardo each had two hits for College Station. Sage had an RBI and scored three times, while Summer had a double, knocked in two runs and scored twice. Reese Dalton had a double and drove in two runs.

Magnolia took a 4-2 lead in the third and added a run in the fifth. The Lady Cougars took the lead with a four-run bottom of the inning, but Magnolia bounced back for a 10-6 lead in the top of the sixth that included a grand slam.

Ramirez also was the winning pitcher, working the seventh.

Magnolia (12-9, 8-2) was coming off a 20-13 victory over Consol (10-8, 7-2).