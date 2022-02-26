College Station punches ticket to state with 54-48 win over No. 6 Pflugerville Hendrickson

HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon, the unranked Lady Cougars added 2022 regional champions to their growing resume.

College Station (31-6) used a 6-0 run that took up six minutes of the fourth quarter to fashion a 54-48 come-from-behind victory over sixth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson in the Class 5A Region III championship game at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center.

“Until it hits 0.00, you can’t relax,” first-year College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “Our kids are tough. We battled. We were down, [but] we stayed with the game plan defensively. We forced some turnovers and were able to ... score on it.”

Speedy Hendrickson (34-4) grabbed momentum early in the fourth quarter with back-to-back shots from Aliyah Carter and Erika Suarez for a 48-44 lead. Hendrickson then tried to run down the clock — and even got Lady Cougar guard Taylor Montgomery to foul out — but that wasn’t enough to hold off College Station as senior Aliyah Collins turned a steal into a 3-pointer to tie the game at 48 almost three minutes later.