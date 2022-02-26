College Station punches ticket to state with 54-48 win over No. 6 Pflugerville Hendrickson

HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon, the unranked Lady Cougars added 2022 regional champions to their growing resume.
College Station (31-6) used a 6-0 run that took up six minutes of the fourth quarter to fashion a 54-48 come-from-behind victory over sixth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson in the Class 5A Region III championship game at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center.
“Until it hits 0.00, you can’t relax,” first-year College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “Our kids are tough. We battled. We were down, [but] we stayed with the game plan defensively. We forced some turnovers and were able to ... score on it.”
Speedy Hendrickson (34-4) grabbed momentum early in the fourth quarter with back-to-back shots from Aliyah Carter and Erika Suarez for a 48-44 lead. Hendrickson then tried to run down the clock — and even got Lady Cougar guard Taylor Montgomery to foul out — but that wasn’t enough to hold off College Station as senior Aliyah Collins turned a steal into a 3-pointer to tie the game at 48 almost three minutes later.
The teams exchanged timeouts to leave 1:27 on the clock, but the Lady Hawks missed multiple chances to score, and Davenport and Collins combined for four points for a 52-48 lead with 32.94 seconds left. Hendrickson missed another field goal attempt as the clock ticked down, and Kyla Clark, who was in for Montgomery, got the rebound and sent a rocket pass down court to senior Ashonti Idlebird for a game-clinching layup with 11.53 seconds left.
“It was very nerve-racking,” said Idlebird, who played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. “I was very scared. I was happy I put it in. It took a lot [of stress] off.”
Jaeden McMillin got a steal in the final seconds and held onto the ball before getting tackled by her teammates in celebration as the buzzer sounded.
Doles credited the late run to College Station’s composure.
“We have kids that have played in this game before,” Doles said, referring to her upperclassmen who lost in last year’s regional final. “Whenever you have kids who have played in this exact game and it didn’t go their way last year, they’re a little bit hungrier.”
As the clock hit zero, Davenport, a junior guard, said she felt “relief.” It’s a feeling the Lady Cougars have learned how to find in the playoffs after enduring tight games in both the area and regional semifinal rounds.
“I’m so proud of them,” Doles said. “They get after it every day, and they stick to the game plan. ... They knew exactly what they had to do defensively, and then offensively we were patient.”
College Station (31-6) will face top-ranked Cedar Park (36-0) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winner will advance to the state championship set for 3 p.m. next Saturday. Cedar Park beat Liberty Hill 50-37 on Saturday to advance.
The Lady Timberwolves also topped College Station 66-26 earlier this season in nondistrict play.
“We played them in November. We are not the same team we were in November,” Doles said. “We’ll have a good game plan going into Cedar Park, I promise you that.”
Collins added: “We’ve been here before, so going back to state is really good. It’s fun for us.”
Making a deep run in the playoffs is nothing new for Collins or College Station. The Lady Cougars have made three consecutive trips to the regional final game, which included the program’s first state appearance in 2020.
Hendrickson tried to block College Station’s second trip to state Saturday, but the Lady Cougars led 28-24 going into halftime and 44-43 going into the final quarter. In the first half, College Station scored almost half of its points on second-chance shots and outrebounded Hendrickson 19-6 thanks to Davenport’s presence under the basket. Davenport also scored a team-high eight points in the second quarter, and her putback helped the Lady Cougars to a 28-20 lead late in the period.
“I felt really good knowing that I have a team — we argue like sisters but we still kept our head in the game,” Davenport said. “I wouldn’t wish for another team. This is what I need right here.”
The Lady Hawks stayed close by taking advantage of their transition offense, which helped them take the lead three times in the first half. Hendrickson got within four points before halftime on a driving layup and two free throws.
“Once we saw the shot go up, someone needed to get back and guard the basket,” Collins said of how College Station beefed up its transition defense in the second half.
College Station 54, Pflugerville Hendrickson 48
HENDRICKSON (34-4) — Aliyah Carter 12, Erika Suarez 11, Niyah Waters 10, Makalah Buckley 7, Tatyanna Bailey 6, Maci Quiller 2.
COLLEGE STATION (31-6) — Jayden Davenport 20, Aliyah Collins 13, Taylor Montgomery 10, Jaeden McMillin 9, Ashonti Idlebird 2.
Hendrickson;14;9;20;5;—;48
College Station;10;18;16;10;—;54
Next: College Station vs. Cedar Park, Class 5A state semifinals, Alamodome, San Antonio, 7 p.m. Thursday