College Station promotes DeAnna Doles to head girls basketball coach

Sullivan just completed his 27th season as a head coach. He was 212-107 with the Cougars, highlighted by a 36-3 record in 2018-19, one of two times the Cougars advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Sullivan won at least 20 games in his first seven seasons at College Station, making the playoffs six times. Sullivan went 9-5 against rival A&M Consolidated, a job he turned down two years before taking the College Station position.

The 56-year-old Sullivan came to College Station from Olney, where he was 362-112 in 14 seasons with 10 district titles while making the playoffs every year. Olney also reached the Class 2A state tournament in 2002 under Sullivan.

Prior to Olney, Sullivan coached at Electra. His overall record is 603-306. Sullivan also was a head coach in golf and baseball, winning a pair of state championships in golf with a runner-up finish. Along with retiring from coaching, Sullivan is also retiring from teaching.

Gibson was 145-98-3 in nine seasons with the Lady Cougars, making four playoff appearances and winning three straight district championships (2017-19). The 2018 team went 32-5-1 and lost to Barbers Hill in the program’s first 5A regional semifinal appearance. The following season College Station went 31-5-1, losing to eventual state champion Angleton in the regional semifinals.