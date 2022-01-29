College Station powerlifting teams sweep team titles at Elgin meet

ELGIN — The College Station powerlifting teams won 11 weight classes and both team titles at the Elgin meet Saturday.

On the girls side, College Station’s Gaby Niswanger (105 ), Keli Bowie (123), Reese Sigler (132), Madison Barber (148), Fayth Ham (165), Hannah Scott (181) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their weight classes. Anastasia Vielma (105) and Anna Scarborough (114) each placed second. Kylie Kramer (132) placed fourth, and Emma Hagerman (123) and Jaycee Oehlert (148) finished fifth.