 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station powerlifting teams sweep team titles at Elgin meet
0 Comments

College Station powerlifting teams sweep team titles at Elgin meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELGIN — The College Station powerlifting teams won 11 weight classes and both team titles at the Elgin meet Saturday.

On the girls side, College Station’s Gaby Niswanger (105 ), Keli Bowie (123), Reese Sigler (132), Madison Barber (148), Fayth Ham (165), Hannah Scott (181) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their weight classes. Anastasia Vielma (105) and Anna Scarborough (114) each placed second. Kylie Kramer (132) placed fourth, and Emma Hagerman (123) and Jaycee Oehlert (148) finished fifth.

For the Cougar boys, Yamin Sultan (114), Tommy Hession (123), Gabriel Tan (148) and Ethan Hall (181) won their weight classes, and Malik Cotton (198) placed third.

Ham and Sultan also earned outstanding lifter awards.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert