College Station powerlifter wins at national meet

Eagle staff report
College Station's Fayth Ham won titles at the USA Powerlifting High School & Teen Nationals last month in Aurora, Colorado.
Ham won the Raw High School Varsity and Teen II divisions in the 76-kilogram weight class. She set two state records for squat (314 pounds) and total weight lifted (832) at the meet.
College Station's Luke Miles placed second in the 105-kg High School and Teen III divisions. Miles set the state's deadlift record (705.4 pounds).
