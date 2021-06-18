 Skip to main content
College Station powerlifter wins at national meet
College Station powerlifter wins at national meet

National Powerlifting Meet.jpg
Photo provided by Jennifer Ham

College Station's Fayth Ham won titles at the USA Powerlifting High School & Teen Nationals last month in Aurora, Colorado.

Ham won the Raw High School Varsity and Teen II divisions in the 76-kilogram weight class. She set two state records for squat (314 pounds) and total weight lifted (832) at the meet.

College Station's Luke Miles placed second in the 105-kg High School and Teen III divisions. Miles set the state's deadlift record (705.4 pounds).

