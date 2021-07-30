College Station pitchers Binderup, Childress earn all-state honors

College Station junior pitchers Blake Binderup and Max Childress are third-team picks on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team.
Binderup went 9-2 with a 2.57 earned run average this season. The right-hander, who has committed to Texas A&M, struck out 97 in 72 2/3 innings and went 4-1 in the postseason, helping the 28-11-2 Cougars reach the regional semifinals.
Childress, picked as a reliever, went 1-0 with five saves. The right-hander had a 1.32 ERA in 19 innings with 22 strikeouts.
College Station also had three seniors earn honorable mention -- catcher Chanden Scamardo and outfielders Braden Fowler and Colby Smart. Scamardo, who signed with A&M, batted .314 with 11 doubles, four homers and 34 runs batted in. Fowler, who signed with East Texas Baptist, batted .350 with 18 RBIs, 22 walks and 24 stolen bases. Smart batted .382 with 14 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
Brenham pitchers Jake Kolkhorst and Ben Bosse and first baseman Parker Mason also earned honorable mention. Kolkhorst, the District 19-5A MVP who signed with TCU, went 10-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 63 innings. Fellow right-hander Bosse, who signed with Auburn, was 8-4 with a 1.55 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 63 innings. Mason, who will play at Angelina, batted .299 with nine homers and 36 RBIs. The trio helped the Cubs finish second in 19-5A to Magnolia and finish with a 26-7 record.
Rudder pitcher Trent Tompkins also earned honorable mention. Tompkins was a bright spot for the Rangers, who tied Katy Paetow for sixth place in 19-5A. The submarining right-hander, who signed with Lamar, went 5-4 with a 1.70 ERA and 99 strikeouts.
Several other A&M signees made the team, including Friendswood shortstop Izaac Pacheco and Dallas Hillcrest pitcher Ryan Prager. Pacheco batted .570 with six homers and 49 RBIs to make the first team. He helped the top-ranked Mustangs eliminate College Station before they lost to eventual state champion Barbers Hill. Pacheco was taken in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft by Detroit and signed for $2.75 million. Prager went 9-2 with an 0.44 ERA. The left-hander struck out 136 and walked only six in 63 innings and made the second team.
New Braunfels Canyon shortstop Austin Stracener, also an A&M signee, earned honorable mention. The 26-5A MVP batted .489 with 34 RBIs, 11 doubles and 34 stolen bases.