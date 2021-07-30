College Station pitchers Binderup, Childress earn all-state honors

College Station junior pitchers Blake Binderup and Max Childress are third-team picks on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team.

Binderup went 9-2 with a 2.57 earned run average this season. The right-hander, who has committed to Texas A&M, struck out 97 in 72 2/3 innings and went 4-1 in the postseason, helping the 28-11-2 Cougars reach the regional semifinals.

Childress, picked as a reliever, went 1-0 with five saves. The right-hander had a 1.32 ERA in 19 innings with 22 strikeouts.

College Station also had three seniors earn honorable mention -- catcher Chanden Scamardo and outfielders Braden Fowler and Colby Smart. Scamardo, who signed with A&M, batted .314 with 11 doubles, four homers and 34 runs batted in. Fowler, who signed with East Texas Baptist, batted .350 with 18 RBIs, 22 walks and 24 stolen bases. Smart batted .382 with 14 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.