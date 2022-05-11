College Station pitcher Ryland Urbanczyk back at full strength for Cougars’

Ryland Urbanczyk could only watch the College Station baseball team’s run to the regional semifinals from the dugout last season.

After partially tearing his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) while pitching during a district game, Urbanczyk was sidelined for the remainder of his junior season. Following a recovery spanning several months, Urbanczyk is back on the mound at full speed for the Cougars as they head into the second round of the playoffs.

“I started off pretty slow coming back from surgery, about 35-40 pitches [per game], and I’ve been able to work up to like 95 here, and I’m feeling a lot better each time,” said Urbanczyk, who signed to play at Rice in the fall. “Velocity is climbing and no pain, so that’s a great sign.”

Urbanczyk and the Cougars will face Austin Anderson in a best-of-3 Class 5A area playoff series this week. All games will be played in Weimar at 7 p.m. with Game 1 set for Thursday, Game 2 on Friday and Game 3 on Saturday if necessary. The winner advances to the regional quarterfinals to face either Brenham or Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Urbanczyk has contributed in multiple ways for College Station this season, playing first base when he’s not pitching. He is 5-1 with a 2.32 ERA on the mound and batting .295 with 17 RBIs at the plate.

“He understands who he needs to be to make his team successful,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said. “Last year, he was leading us in strikeouts up until the point where he ended up getting hurt. And I believe at that point he was third or fourth in the state in strikeouts. He came back this year and he understood that he was on a pitch count and he had to be more efficient, so he started pitching to contact a little bit more to keep his counts down instead of always trying to get the strikeout. And he’s done just that. He’s getting us deep into games, and he’s doing it extremely efficiently.”

Urbanczyk got injured in the seventh inning of a district game against Katy Paetow last season. Nearing 100 pitches, he said he threw one that felt weird and was tight. After throwing a couple more bad pitches, he was pulled.

A trip to the doctor the next day concluded he might have a nerve issue, but a subsequent visit to a surgeon revealed surgery was needed because of a partial tear in his UCL. Since Urbanczyk had just a partial tear, he didn’t need a full reconstruction, which gave him a shorter recovery time. He wouldn’t have returned until April had he needed reconstructive surgery.

Two weeks after his surgery last June, Urbanczyk began physical therapy sessions twice a week at D1 Training in Bryan that lasted for 24 weeks. He also started summer workout sessions with College Station’s strength coach Felicia Brock. Range of motion exercises progressed to strength training. Urbanczyk threw to a couple of live hitters prior to the team’s scrimmages in January and made his season debut against Hallsville in a tournament in Lufkin on March 5.

“It really was a grind, because mentally it was challenging to try and see that it happened for a reason and that I would come out stronger,” Urbanczyk said. “I’m fortunate and really thankful for everybody that’s helped me along the way, because it’s been really challenging.”

Faith, family and his team were key pillars for encouragement during Urbanczyk’s recovery, he said. Urbanczyk wears a bracelet that says “God’s Plan” and added his favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 16:3.

“That’s just for me mentally to be like, you know what? Whatever’s going to happen, it’s going to happen, and it’s what God’s plan is going to be for me, and I just trust him every day,” Urbanczyk said.

As Urbanczyk started throwing more this season, he said he saw a slight dip in his velocity. But once his stamina increased, so did the speed of his pitches. Now he’s throwing at a higher velocity than he did last year, around 90 mph.

Road wins over Brenham and A&M Consolidated with Urbanczyk on the mound proved pivotal to College Station securing the district’s final playoff spot. Despite suffering his first loss of the season in Game 2 of a bi-district series against Porter on Saturday, Urbanczyk hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 3 that helped pave the way for a 7-6 comeback win.

Litton said the Cougars’ gritty at-bats helped them push past Porter last week.

“Their willingness to fight and stick together and not panic in those moments is big for this team,” Litton said. “The other takeaway is they took what the game gave them. They just played at a much higher level thought processwise than we have all year.”

Once at Rice, Urbanczyk said he hopes to study business or economics while looking into the school’s new program for sports analytics.

“The sports analytics field, since it’s growing so much, I’ve been very interested in how it all works,” Urbanczyk said. “I know the coaches there are very analytical, and I’d love to see that stuff. They just built a new pitching lab, and I’m very intrigued by it, and I want to go learn more about it.”

First, Urbanczyk is making up for lost time as the Cougars have an area playoff rematch against Austin Anderson. The Trojans took Game 1 of last year’s series, but the Cougars swept a doubleheader to win it and advance. Austin Anderson ace pitcher Aidan Johnson, who led the Trojans to last year’s Game 1 win in area, is back this season.

“He throws three pitches in any count for a strike, and we’re going to have to handle that at the plate,” Litton said. “The catcher’s back from last year. He’s solid behind the plate. Overall as a team, they’re just tough. They play a tough brand of baseball, and they do a lot of the small things within the game that make you successful.”

