College Station Oxygen Monsters raising money for national cross country meet

The College Station Oxygen Monsters, a cross country team comprised of members of the College Station High School cross country team that recently placed third at the UIL Class 5A state meet, is training for the Garmin Running Lane National Championships on Dec. 3 in Alabama, an elite event that draws the nation’s top prep runners.

The six local runners are raising money to compete in the event. They have had fundraising activities to cover uniforms, entry fees and travel costs. They have set up a Go Fund Me at www.gofundme.com and search College Station Oxygen Monsters.

