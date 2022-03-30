College Station, Northeast Early College defying odds in boys soccer playoffs

The College Station and Northeast Early College boys soccer teams are in uncharted territory.

Both programs made school history Tuesday with 1-0 victories in the area round to become the school’s first squad to reach the Class 5A regional quarterfinals. Now the Cougars and Raiders will have a chance to continue their historic run at 6 p.m. Friday in Caldwell.

“It’s going to be a full 80-minute game,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said. “We have to give them everything we have, and hopefully we can hang on and find a way to get one in the back of the net.”

The Cougars finished District 19-5A play as the No. 4 seed, and their first two wins have kept fans on the edge of their seats. Peevey said College Station started to find a good rhythm during the second half of district play and has relied on depth and lots of film study in the playoffs.

“We never in any matchup felt like the underdog, whether we’re playing against our district champion Katy Paetow or the No. 1 seed from another district,” Peevey said. “We know who we are, and we believe in each other. We knew as long as we play our game, we have a great chance to win any night.”

College Station went on a 5-0 streak in February and into March, allowing only two goals during the stretch. The Cougars then went 0-2-1 in their last three matches against 19-5A’s top-seed Katy Paetow, No. 2 Katy Jordan and No. 3 Magnolia West. Jordan is the only team still alive in the playoffs of the trio.

The Cougars shocked 20-5A champions New Caney Porter with a 2-1 victory in the bi-district round before upsetting 18-5A’s Pflugerville 1-0 on Tuesday with a goal in the final two minutes of the game.

“We constantly talk to each other about managing success,” Peevey said. “That’s one of the big quotes for us this year is not getting relaxed after wins but wanting to work harder, wanting to watch more film after we get that taste of success. We’ve been attacking that the last couple of weeks.”

Northeast Early College has had a similar run through the playoffs. The Raider’s third-place finish in 17-5A came via a tiebreaker as injuries made for an up-and-down season, first-year head coach Kyle Olson said.

“We lost four games in a row and then had to bounce back and win our last two games,” Olson said. “... We definitely had playoff aspirations going into the season, but then we went through this roller coaster ride.”

The Raiders haven’t gotten off the ride just yet. They’re junior-heavy this season but have quality experience on the backline, which helped them upset district champions Pflugerville Hendrickson (18-5A) and Paetow (19-5A) during the past week. They won both games by protecting 1-0 first-half leads.

“One of the messages I’ve been saying to the team is to play with confidence, because we know we’re a good team and can play with those [bigger] teams,” Olson said.

Both teams expect to the get the best from each other Friday. Olson calls College Station a fast, physical squad, while Peevey said he respects any team that can beat a powerhouse like Paetow.

“I definitely expect for them to come out and be ready and play a really tough, hard-fought game,” Olson said.

The winner will face either Fort Bend Kempner or Baytown Lee next week in the Region III semifinals.

