College Station moves up a spot

College Station climbed up a spot to fifth in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 5A weekly state volleyball poll. Defending Class 2A state champ Iola is first in its classification with Mumford sixth and Leon 10th. Lexington is 10th in Class 3A.
Class 2A (includes Class A): 1. Iola 7-1; 2. Wink 8-0; 3. Benjamin 7-0; 4. Fayetteville 7-0; 5. Falls City 4-0; 6. Mumford 4-0; 7. Thrall 6-2; 8. Beckville 9-2; 9. Schulenburg 6-3; 10. Leon 5-2
Class 3A: 1. Bushland 3-0; 2. East Bernard 8-0; 3. White Oak 7-0; 4. Clifton 6-0; 5. Hallettsville 6-0; 6. Boyd 5-0; 7. Columbus 8-1; 8. Holliday 7-1-1; 9. West 7-1; 10. Lexington 7-1
Class 4A: 1. Pleasanton 10-0; 2. Celina 10-0; 3. Carthage 7-0; 4. Aubrey 7-0 5. Rockport-Fulton 7-0; 6. Hereford 9-1; 7. Argyle 7-1; 8. Wimberley 8-1; 9. Kennedale 4-0; 10. Farmersville 9-1
Class 5A: 1. New Braunfels Canyon 10-1; 2. Lufkin 11-0; 3. Barbers Hill 10-0; 4. Gregory-Portland 7-0; 5. College Station 9-1; 6. Birdville 10-1; 7. McAllen 9-1; 8. Frisco Reedy 6-2; 9. Georgetown 9-1; 10. Leander Rouse 6-2;