College Station mixed doubles tennis team to play at state tournament Tuesday

College Station’s Kennedy Sharp and Paxton O’Shea will face Boerne Champion’s Sophia Raimondo and Maddox Wilfong in the Class 5A mixed doubles quarterfinals at the state tennis tournament in San Antonio at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The winner of Sharp/O’Shea-Raimondo/Wilfong will advance to the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The 5A mixed doubles finals will be at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Several Brazos Valley area tennis players also will compete at the state tournament in San Antonio.

Madisonville’s Elizabeth Guevara and Mason Railsback will face Pampa’s Lanna McCarley and Mason Bagwell in the Class 4A mixed doubles quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Franklin’s Will Prochazka will play Corpus Christi London’s Theodore Buchanan in the Class 3A boys singles quarterfinals at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brashear and Mariano Cardona will face Wall’s Bryson Hirt and Jack Duncan in the 3A boys doubles quarterfinals at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Bremond’s Ashley Kempenski and Lyndsie McBride will play Stamford’s Tylee Bevel and Citaly Guiterrez in the Class 2A girls doubles quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In the Class 2A mixed doubles quarterfinals, Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski and Carson Crowley will play Miles’ Regan Smithwich and Jose Castaneda while Centerville’s Olivia Hastings and Ethan Flori will face Panhandle’s Keeley Harding and Kollier Miller. Both matches will start at 10:30 a.m.