College Station mixed doubles team wins regionals to qualify for state

College Station’s mixed doubles team of Paxton O’Shea and Kennedy Sharp won the Class 5A Region III title on Thursday.

O’Shea and Sharp, who also won the District 19-5A title, won four straight matches in straight sets at Willis’ Blythe Calfee Tennis Center. They defeated Katy Jordan’s Vincent Rivas and Rachana Hari in the finals, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to state next Tuesday in San Antonio. They breezed by Fulshear’s Emma Horvath-Reed Kelly 6-1, 6-0; Barbers Hill’s Autumn Walker/Bo Rhodes, 6-3, 6-0; and Friendswood’s Enrique Castillo-Elle Moss, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the finals.

A&M Consolidated’s girls doubles team of Ryan Scruggs and Sabrina Hu lost a playback match to Pflugerville Hendrickson’s Idara Udiok and Isabella Reusch 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to finish third. Scruggs and Hu advanced to the finals by defeating Plugerville Hendrickson’s Myra Ware and Alexis Rivera 6-2, 6-2; Austin Liberal Arts and Science’s Darlene Lai/Olivia Ashy, 6-0, 6-0; and Friendswood’s Nandini Bhojani/Elodie Ridout 6-0, 7-6 (5). They lost in the finals to Katy Jordan’s Keerthana Hari and Ikshu Shandilya in the finals, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, then dropped the playback match.

In boys singles, Consol’s John Cizmas fell in the second round to Austin Lasa’s William Gu 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. He beat Houston Austin’s Pedro Perez, 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round. In boys doubles, Friendswood’s Sam Bowles and Michael Lanni defeated Consol’s Seth Marshall and Ben Rudd in the first round, 6-3, 6-3.

(Editor's note: The original version had the wrong place for the Consol girls doubles team).