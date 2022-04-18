 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station mixed doubles team wins regionals; Consol girls doubles also qualify for state

College Station’s mixed doubles team of Paxton O’Shea and Kennedy Sharp won the Class 5A Region III title and the A&M Consolidated’s girls doubles team of Ryan Scruggs and Sabrina Hu were second as both teams qualified for the state tournament.

O’Shea and Sharp, who also won the District 19-5A title, won four straight matches in straight sets at Willis’ Blythe Calfee Tennis Center. They defeated Katy Jordan’s Vincent Rivas and Rachana Hari in the finals, 6-2, 6-3, on Thursday to advance to state next Tuesday in San Antonio. They breezed by Fulshear’s Emma Horvath-Reed Kelly 6-1, 6-0; Barbers Hill’s Autumn Walker/Bo Rhodes, 6-3, 6-0; and Friendswood’s Enrique Castillo-Elle Moss, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the finals.

Scruggs and Hu fell to Katy Jordan’s Keerthana Hari and Ikshu Shandilya in in the finals, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6. They had defeated Plugerville Hendrickson’s Myra Ware and Alexis Rivera 6-2, 6-2; Austin Liberal Arts and Science’s Darlene Lai/Olivia Ashy, 6-0, 6-0; and Friendswood’s Nandini Bhojani/Elodie Ridout 6-0, 7-6 (5).

In boys singles, Consol’s John Cizmas fell in the second round to Austin Lasa’s William Gu 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. He opened by beating Houston Austin’s Pedro Perez, 6-1, 6-0. In boys doubles, Friendswood’s Sam Bowles and Michael Lanni defeated Conol’s Seth Marshall and Ben Rudd in the first round, 6-3, 6-3.

