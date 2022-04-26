 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station mixed doubles team falls in state quarterfinals

SAN ANTONIO — College Station’s mixed doubles team of Kennedy Sharp and Paxton O’Shea lost to Boerne Champion’s Sophia Raimondo and Maddox Wilfong 1-6, 6-4, 1-6 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tennis tournament Tuesday.

The Brazos Valley had a pair of quarterfinal winners in the rain-delayed event.

Centerville’s mixed doubles team of Olivia Hastings and Ethan Flori defeated Panhandle’s Keeley Harding and Kollier Miller 6-1, 7-5 in 2A. The Tiger tandem then lost to Madon’s Sterling Smith and Tate Spencer 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Bremond’s Ashley Kempenski and Lyndsie McBride defeated Stamford’s Tylee Bevel and Citlaly Gutierrez 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in 2A girls doubles. The Bremond pair then lost to Mason’s Jakelin Zermeno and Reagan Norman in the semifinals 6-1, 6-0.

The Brazos Valley’s other entries lost in the quarterfinals.

In 4A mixed doubles, Madisonville’s Elizabeth Guevara and Mason Railsback fell to Pampa’s Lanna McCarley and Mason Bagwell 6-3, 7-5.

In 3A, Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brashear and Mariano Cardona lost in boys doubles to Wall’s Bryson Hirt and Jack Duncan 6-0, 6-2. Franklin’s Will Prochazka fell in boys singles to Corpus Christi London’s Theodore Buchanan 6-0, 6-0.

In 2A mixed doubles, Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski and Carson Crowley fell to Miles’ Regan Smithwick and Jose Castaneda 6-1, 6-1.

